AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,486 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 64,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 98,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 59,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. 29,099,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,438,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

