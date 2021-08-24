Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk reported sales of $913.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.60.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $336.76 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.