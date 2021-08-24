AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,554.00.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $14,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $12.34 on Thursday, reaching $1,610.64. 3,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,448. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,564.40. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

