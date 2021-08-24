Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $8.66 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $8.66 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49.83 or 0.00103810 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 109.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00288277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00048196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016255 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.58 or 0.02409649 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 387,295,467 coins and its circulating supply is 173,791,529 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

