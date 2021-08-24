AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVB. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.44.

AVB stock opened at $223.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.59. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,904 shares of company stock worth $2,011,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

