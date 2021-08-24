AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $823,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 149,770 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 87,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 78,176 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVB. KeyCorp increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.44.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,883. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $232.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,904 shares of company stock worth $2,011,194 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

