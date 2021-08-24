Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,025. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.10.

