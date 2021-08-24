Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for 0.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of EMQQ traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,735. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $81.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70.

