Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in XPEL by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. 534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,525. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.21. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $141,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784,233 shares in the company, valued at $228,307,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,399,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,482 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,457. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.