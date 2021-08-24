Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 882.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 347,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after buying an additional 312,340 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 11.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 904,459 shares of company stock valued at $94,969,875. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.34. 12,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,833. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.95 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

