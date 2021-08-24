Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 781,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 549,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,374. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $48.91.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

