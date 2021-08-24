AXA’s (AXAHY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60. AXA has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

