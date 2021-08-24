AXIS Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $246,011.00 (AXIS)

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. AXIS Token has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $246,011.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AXIS Token (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,382,770 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

