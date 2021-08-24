Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair set a $56.77 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.14.

AXSM stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $934.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

