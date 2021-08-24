Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 3.1%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 4,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,744,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.48.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,346,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after buying an additional 120,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after buying an additional 42,587 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

