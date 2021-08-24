B-cube.ai Price Hits $0.18 (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One B-cube.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. B-cube.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $24,872.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, B-cube.ai has traded 64.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00124513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00154507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.12 or 0.99927104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.71 or 0.00991769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.39 or 0.06593130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About B-cube.ai

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,931,527 coins and its circulating supply is 5,953,345 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

B-cube.ai Coin Trading

