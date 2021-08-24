Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $106.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

