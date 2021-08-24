Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $656.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $658.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,321 shares of company stock worth $9,879,906 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

