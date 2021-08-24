BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director C L. Craig, Jr. Purchases 332 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director C L. Craig, Jr. purchased 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $18,688.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.22.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BancFirst by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $13,832,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

