Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BHB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. 19,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,214. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.10.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. Research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

