Barclays Initiates Coverage on PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

