Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.81.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

