BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 90.90 ($1.19). 1,070,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,369. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £400.35 million and a PE ratio of 57.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.01.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.