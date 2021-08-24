BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 90.90 ($1.19). 1,070,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,369. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £400.35 million and a PE ratio of 57.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.01.
About BATM Advanced Communications
