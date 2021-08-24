Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Shares of BHC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,965. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

