Beaumont Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises 0.6% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000.

NYSEARCA XRT traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.84. The company had a trading volume of 36,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.38. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

