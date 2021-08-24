Beaumont Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,668 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up about 1.2% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,481. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.37. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $116.07 and a one year high of $194.50.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.