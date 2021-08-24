Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their sell rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $27.38 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $53.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

