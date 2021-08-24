Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 93 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $270.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.