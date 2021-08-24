Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $274,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

