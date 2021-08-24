Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $206.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.12. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

