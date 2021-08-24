Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58.

