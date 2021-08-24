Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Reaches $1,156.93 on Top Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,156.93 or 0.02404461 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $83.30 million and approximately $34.52 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

