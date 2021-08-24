Benchmark Lowers Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target to $16.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Ontrak stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $339,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ontrak by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ontrak by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ontrak by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

