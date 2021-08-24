Benz Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Benz has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Benz has a market capitalization of $897.45 and $7.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00055526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00129291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00158990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,503.74 or 1.00369446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.33 or 0.01004281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.52 or 0.06781056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Benz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.