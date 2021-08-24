Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $34.66 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

