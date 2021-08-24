Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BLI opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

