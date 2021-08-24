Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,552 shares of company stock worth $8,776,518. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLI stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 56,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,384. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.98. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

