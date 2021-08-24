Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,552 shares of company stock worth $8,776,518. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BLI stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 56,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,384. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.98. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
See Also: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.