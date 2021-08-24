Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 256,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in Apple by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 44,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 786.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 43,839 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,784,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.