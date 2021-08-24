Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Beyond Air posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

XAIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.52. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Beyond Air by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 639.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 233,922 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 17.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Earnings History and Estimates for Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

