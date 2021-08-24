Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.70.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

