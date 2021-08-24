Bigbom Trading Up 45.4% Over Last Week (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $132,454.65 and approximately $74,962.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bigbom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bigbom has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.75 or 0.00809447 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Bigbom Coin Profile

Bigbom is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

