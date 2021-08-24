Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $70.12

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.12, but opened at $75.24. Bilibili shares last traded at $77.88, with a volume of 59,304 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CLSA decreased their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $2,057,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,163 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $32,976,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bilibili by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.