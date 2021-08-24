Bill.com (BILL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BILL opened at $217.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -265.06 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.10.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,215,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,395,785.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $414,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $414,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,536 shares of company stock valued at $32,686,719. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

