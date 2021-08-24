Bill.com (BILL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE BILL opened at $217.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -265.06 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.10.
In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,215,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,395,785.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $414,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $414,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,536 shares of company stock valued at $32,686,719. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.