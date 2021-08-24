Binance Coin Reaches Market Cap of $80.47 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $80.47 billion and approximately $3.00 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $478.60 or 0.00990001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
