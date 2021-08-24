Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post $2.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the lowest is $2.58 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price objective (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

BIIB traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,964. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.37.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

