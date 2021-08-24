BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Boosted by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 4.5% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.14% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $21,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $958,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 84.2% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.89.

Shares of BMRN traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

