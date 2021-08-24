Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $249,967.72 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.36 or 1.00046394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.00524337 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.88 or 0.00891106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00349439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,297,467 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

