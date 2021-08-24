Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Market Capitalization Tops $17,468.17

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. Bitcoin CZ has a total market capitalization of $17,468.17 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded 60.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002435 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00055180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00126507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00155672 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

Bitcoin CZ (CRYPTO:BCZ) is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,615,404 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin CZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin CZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

