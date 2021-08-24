Bitcoin Private Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,031.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $4,031.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00330273 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00141788 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.94 or 0.00158144 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

