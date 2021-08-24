BitcoinPoS (BPS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,305.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $2.23 million and $3,305.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001480 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,865,906 coins and its circulating supply is 4,654,452 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

